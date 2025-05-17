Dredging Corporation of India Eyes Global Expansion Amid Growing Demand

Dredging Corporation of India (DCI) is set on a path to tap burgeoning business opportunities across Middle East, Southeast Asia, and South Asia. The company's managing director, Durgesh Kumar Dubey, outlined this expansion vision during the recent Dredging Conclave 2025 in New Delhi, underscoring a high demand for dredging services as several new ports emerge in these regions.

In India, the push for infrastructure development has created a surge in demand for dredging services, aligning with government-led initiatives like the Sagarmala Programme. This is also fueled by expansion plans from major players such as AMNS India, JSW Group, and Adani Group, all keen on enhancing their port operations.

Dubey noted a dire fleet shortage affecting these regions, emphasizing the importance of DCI's role in supporting industrial growth, not only in sea ports but also through dredging operations for dams and reservoirs, a sector where the company identifies significant potential.

