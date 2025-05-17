Left Menu

Dredging Corporation of India Eyes Global Expansion Amid Growing Demand

Dredging Corporation of India (DCI) plans to expand into the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and South Asian markets, addressing the demand for dredging services. Domestically, opportunities abound with companies like AMNS India, JSW Group, and Adani Group expanding port operations, spurred by initiatives like Sagarmala Program.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 18:04 IST
Dredging Corporation of India Eyes Global Expansion Amid Growing Demand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Dredging Corporation of India (DCI) is set on a path to tap burgeoning business opportunities across Middle East, Southeast Asia, and South Asia. The company's managing director, Durgesh Kumar Dubey, outlined this expansion vision during the recent Dredging Conclave 2025 in New Delhi, underscoring a high demand for dredging services as several new ports emerge in these regions.

In India, the push for infrastructure development has created a surge in demand for dredging services, aligning with government-led initiatives like the Sagarmala Programme. This is also fueled by expansion plans from major players such as AMNS India, JSW Group, and Adani Group, all keen on enhancing their port operations.

Dubey noted a dire fleet shortage affecting these regions, emphasizing the importance of DCI's role in supporting industrial growth, not only in sea ports but also through dredging operations for dams and reservoirs, a sector where the company identifies significant potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025