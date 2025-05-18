Himachal Transport Revenue Surges by 17%

In a significant development for Himachal Pradesh's transport department, the revenue collection has surged by 17% year-on-year, reaching Rs 912 crore in the 2024-25 fiscal, as confirmed by Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri.

The department's projections are promising, with expectations to surpass the Rs 1,000 crore mark by the end of the 2025-26 fiscal year. The initial 45 days of the financial year have already seen an impressive Rs 150 crore in collection.

Last year's registration numbers stood strong at approximately 1.5 lakh vehicles, contributing to the 23 lakh total in the state. The department also issued one lakh new driving licenses, taking the overall number to 16 lakh. Moreover, government funding increased from Rs 25 crore to Rs 28.75 crore this year, in recognition of the department's performance.

Agnihotri, who manages the transport portfolio, highlighted their plan to assign routes for 1,000 new vehicles to private operators. Out of 234 planned routes, 181 are already operational. Furthermore, 350 different routes will accommodate 18-seater vehicles, and proposals have been extended for 422 bus routes. At present, there are 3,000 private routes in Himachal Pradesh, marking significant growth and development in the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)