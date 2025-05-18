Left Menu

Himachal Transport Revenue Surges by 17%

Himachal Pradesh's transport department saw a 17% increase in revenue, reaching Rs 912 crore in 2024-25. The department expects to surpass Rs 1,000 crore by the end of 2025-26. With substantial vehicle registrations, Rs 28.75 crore in central funding, and new routes, the sector is booming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 18-05-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 20:08 IST
Himachal Transport Revenue Surges by 17%
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for Himachal Pradesh's transport department, the revenue collection has surged by 17% year-on-year, reaching Rs 912 crore in the 2024-25 fiscal, as confirmed by Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri.

The department's projections are promising, with expectations to surpass the Rs 1,000 crore mark by the end of the 2025-26 fiscal year. The initial 45 days of the financial year have already seen an impressive Rs 150 crore in collection.

Last year's registration numbers stood strong at approximately 1.5 lakh vehicles, contributing to the 23 lakh total in the state. The department also issued one lakh new driving licenses, taking the overall number to 16 lakh. Moreover, government funding increased from Rs 25 crore to Rs 28.75 crore this year, in recognition of the department's performance.

Agnihotri, who manages the transport portfolio, highlighted their plan to assign routes for 1,000 new vehicles to private operators. Out of 234 planned routes, 181 are already operational. Furthermore, 350 different routes will accommodate 18-seater vehicles, and proposals have been extended for 422 bus routes. At present, there are 3,000 private routes in Himachal Pradesh, marking significant growth and development in the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025