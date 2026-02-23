AU Small Finance Bank Denies Wrongdoing Amid Account Fraud Claims

In the wake of allegations related to fraudulent account openings, AU Small Finance Bank has strongly denied any misconduct after being de-empanelled by the Haryana government from government-related financial operations.

The Haryana government's decision followed disclosures by IDFC First Bank of a Rs 590-crore fraud involving various employees and government accounts. AU Small Finance Bank clarified that the accounts were opened following proper KYC and authorisation processes, maintaining transparency and a thorough audit trail.

The bank maintains it had no financial impact due to the incident and continues to review the situation internally by placing certain employees off duty. Despite the challenges, the bank remains committed to re-establishing its position with the Haryana government and ensuring the security of public funds.