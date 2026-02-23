Left Menu

AU Small Finance Bank Denies Wrongdoing Amid Account Fraud Claims

AU Small Finance Bank, de-empanelled by Haryana for alleged fraudulent account openings, asserts compliance with KYC protocols. The account in question was properly managed and audited. The de-empanelment followed a Rs 590-crore fraud disclosure by IDFC First Bank. AU Small Finance Bank continues its internal review and communication with stakeholders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2026 10:28 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 10:28 IST
AU Small Finance Bank Denies Wrongdoing Amid Account Fraud Claims
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of allegations related to fraudulent account openings, AU Small Finance Bank has strongly denied any misconduct after being de-empanelled by the Haryana government from government-related financial operations.

The Haryana government's decision followed disclosures by IDFC First Bank of a Rs 590-crore fraud involving various employees and government accounts. AU Small Finance Bank clarified that the accounts were opened following proper KYC and authorisation processes, maintaining transparency and a thorough audit trail.

The bank maintains it had no financial impact due to the incident and continues to review the situation internally by placing certain employees off duty. Despite the challenges, the bank remains committed to re-establishing its position with the Haryana government and ensuring the security of public funds.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Customs and Border Protection Halts IEEPA Tariff Collections: Implications and Next Steps

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Halts IEEPA Tariff Collections: Implicati...

 Global
2
Jharkhand Civic Polls Witness Enthusiastic Turnout Amid Tight Security

Jharkhand Civic Polls Witness Enthusiastic Turnout Amid Tight Security

 India
3
Sabarimala Controversy Sparks Intense Debate in Kerala Assembly

Sabarimala Controversy Sparks Intense Debate in Kerala Assembly

 India
4
Underdogs vs. Titans: J&K's Ranji Trophy Dream

Underdogs vs. Titans: J&K's Ranji Trophy Dream

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026