Left Menu

Sumit Woods Limited Expands Mumbai Footprint with Major Redevelopment Project

Sumit Woods Limited, a leading real estate company in Mumbai, has been selected for the redevelopment of Station Plaza Premises in Bhandup West. The project covers 6.50 lakh sq. ft. with a GDV of Rs700 Cr. The company strengthens its presence in Mumbai with various upscale developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-05-2025 12:03 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 12:03 IST
Sumit Woods Limited Expands Mumbai Footprint with Major Redevelopment Project
Sumit Woods Expands Mumbai Footprint with Major Bhandup West Project. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sumit Woods Limited, a well-established real estate firm with over 39 years of experience in Mumbai's property market, has announced its appointment as the developer for the redevelopment of Station Plaza Premises Co-operative Society Ltd in KanjurVillage, Bhandup (West). The announcement marks a significant step in the company's strategy to further its influence in the region.

The redevelopment project encompasses approximately 6.50 lakh square feet, with a saleable carpet area of 2.00 lakh square feet, and is projected to achieve a Gross Development Value of Rs700 crore. Founded in 1986 by Mr. Subodh Nemlekar and Mr. Mitaram Jangid, Sumit Woods has built an impressive portfolio of over 65 completed projects, elevating the company as a leader in both Mumbai and Goa's real estate arenas.

Mr. Mitaram Jangid, Managing Director of Sumit Woods Limited, expressed pride in the appointment, highlighting the strategic importance of the project which serves a well-connected but underutilized area of Bhandup West. Alongside this, the company is advancing major projects, such as the luxury development in Prabhadevi, thus reinforcing their leadership in Mumbai's real estate sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025