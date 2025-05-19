Sumit Woods Limited Expands Mumbai Footprint with Major Redevelopment Project

Sumit Woods Limited, a well-established real estate firm with over 39 years of experience in Mumbai's property market, has announced its appointment as the developer for the redevelopment of Station Plaza Premises Co-operative Society Ltd in KanjurVillage, Bhandup (West). The announcement marks a significant step in the company's strategy to further its influence in the region.

The redevelopment project encompasses approximately 6.50 lakh square feet, with a saleable carpet area of 2.00 lakh square feet, and is projected to achieve a Gross Development Value of Rs700 crore. Founded in 1986 by Mr. Subodh Nemlekar and Mr. Mitaram Jangid, Sumit Woods has built an impressive portfolio of over 65 completed projects, elevating the company as a leader in both Mumbai and Goa's real estate arenas.

Mr. Mitaram Jangid, Managing Director of Sumit Woods Limited, expressed pride in the appointment, highlighting the strategic importance of the project which serves a well-connected but underutilized area of Bhandup West. Alongside this, the company is advancing major projects, such as the luxury development in Prabhadevi, thus reinforcing their leadership in Mumbai's real estate sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)