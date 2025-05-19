ICRA Upgrades Telecom Tower Industry Outlook to Stable Amid Improved Payments

The Investment Information and Credit Rating Agency (ICRA) announced a revised outlook for the telecom tower industry, upgrading it from negative to stable. This change, announced on Monday, stems from timely payments by key customers and the clearance of overdue amounts, effectively improving the receivables cycle of these companies.

ICRA's assessment suggests an improvement in the financial health of telecom service providers, easing the working capital cycle for tower companies. Ankit Jain, Vice President and Sector Head of Corporate Ratings at ICRA Ltd, noted the reduction in receivable days to around 45-60 days, below the earlier negative outlook threshold of 80 days.

Looking ahead, ICRA anticipates that collections will continue to be prompt, sustaining lower debtor levels and reducing external debt. The demand for telecom services and data is expected to enhance network expansion, supporting the growth of the telecom tower sector with an operating income increase projected at 4-6% for FY2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)