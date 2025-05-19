Port Restrictions Impact Trade Dynamics between India and Bangladesh

The Tripura Chamber of Trade and Business has expressed approval of India's recent decision to impose restrictions on the import of select goods from Bangladesh, citing national interest as the overriding factor. The Centre's action, announced on Saturday, targets Bangladeshi products such as readymade garments and processed food items.

According to the Chamber's general secretary, Rajat Paul, this move could significantly affect Bangladeshi exporters who utilize land ports for their substantial shipments. However, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade clarified that goods transiting through India en route to Nepal and Bhutan are exempt from these restrictions.

Trade statistics illustrate the potential impact: Tripura imported over Rs 700 crore worth of goods from Bangladesh in the latest fiscal year, while its exports were comparatively minimal. With Tripura sharing an extensive border with Bangladesh and hosting five operational land ports, the implications for regional trade dynamics are notable.

