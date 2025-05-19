Global Markets Wobble Amid U.S. Credit Downgrade and China Economic Concerns

Amidst a five-week winning streak, European stocks took a downturn on Monday due to a U.S. credit rating downgrade and weak economic indicators from China, unsettling investor confidence. The pan-European STOXX 600 index saw a 0.7% decline by 0913 GMT, pulling back from seven-week highs achieved last Friday.

The drop in U.S. stock index futures, surpassing 1%, and the rise in longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields came after Moody's downgraded its credit rating on Friday, expressing concern over the escalating $36 trillion debt. Political maneuvers including President Trump's tax cut bill, finally approved by a congressional committee after internal Republican debates, further fueled fiscal uncertainties.

Global market unease was evident as Asian and European stocks fell while safe-haven gold prices went up. The apprehension stems from Trump's unpredictable policy shifts and ongoing tariff negotiations, particularly with China. Meanwhile, a landmark EU-UK agreement on trade and defense cooperation, revived by recent developments, awaits finalization at a major summit.

