Tragic Fall: Five Dead as Car Plunges from Maharashtra Bridge

In a tragic accident in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district, a speeding car fell 100 feet off a bridge onto a dry riverbed, resulting in the deaths of five individuals and injuring two. The incident occurred near Khed, and the victims were en route to a funeral when the driver possibly fell asleep.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-05-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 16:27 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a devastating accident, five people lost their lives and two others sustained injuries when their speeding car plunged 100 feet from a bridge into a dry riverbed in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district.

The accident took place near Khed around 5.45 am on Monday. According to police, the vehicle, heading towards Devrukh town from Nallasopara, initially collided with a divider before falling into the dry Jagbudi River bed.

The victims, including three women and two men, were on their way to a funeral in Sangmeshwar. Initial investigations suggest the driver may have dozed off at the wheel, missing the turn on the bridge. Emergency services rushed to the scene, but tragically, the car crashed into boulders, resulting in fatalities at the spot. The injured are currently receiving treatment in Ratnagiri's hospital. Khed police have registered a case and are probing the incident further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

