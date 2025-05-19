Transforming Delhi's Transit: Sarai Kale Khan's Infrastructure Makeover

The Delhi Lieutenant Governor, V K Saxena, has taken a significant step in urban transit development by granting a no-objection certificate for the allocation of 2.5 acres of Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) land to the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) at Sarai Kale Khan. This decision is set to pave the way for the extensive redevelopment of the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) in the region.

As a critical junction on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor, Sarai Kale Khan is poised to transform into one of Delhi's most comprehensive multi-modal transit hubs. The plan entails integrating the ISBT with the Delhi Metro, Indian Railways, and the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) network, offering seamless connectivity to thousands of daily commuters, including inter-state travelers.

The project includes the redevelopment of ISBT and the construction of enhanced passenger infrastructure. Despite existing night shelters on the land, which are protected under a Supreme Court order, DUSIB will seek court permission to relocate these shelters. Permanent structures for these shelters are also part of the redevelopment initiative.

