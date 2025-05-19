Left Menu

Transforming Delhi's Transit: Sarai Kale Khan's Infrastructure Makeover

Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena has approved a crucial step towards redeveloping the ISBT at Sarai Kale Khan, granting a no-objection certificate for 2.5 acres of DUSIB land to the NCRTC. This initiative aims to create one of Delhi's largest multi-modal transit hubs, enhancing connectivity for commuters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 18:03 IST
Transforming Delhi's Transit: Sarai Kale Khan's Infrastructure Makeover
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Lieutenant Governor, V K Saxena, has taken a significant step in urban transit development by granting a no-objection certificate for the allocation of 2.5 acres of Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) land to the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) at Sarai Kale Khan. This decision is set to pave the way for the extensive redevelopment of the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) in the region.

As a critical junction on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor, Sarai Kale Khan is poised to transform into one of Delhi's most comprehensive multi-modal transit hubs. The plan entails integrating the ISBT with the Delhi Metro, Indian Railways, and the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) network, offering seamless connectivity to thousands of daily commuters, including inter-state travelers.

The project includes the redevelopment of ISBT and the construction of enhanced passenger infrastructure. Despite existing night shelters on the land, which are protected under a Supreme Court order, DUSIB will seek court permission to relocate these shelters. Permanent structures for these shelters are also part of the redevelopment initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025