Revolutionizing Water Management: India's First Zero Liquid Discharge System in Abattoir Industry

In a pioneering move towards sustainable industrial operations, Mohd Adil Ali, a key figure at Fair Exports India Pvt. Ltd., is set to unveil the nation's first Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) system within the abattoir industry. This innovative approach targets the escalating issues of water pollution stemming from untreated wastewater entering natural water bodies.

Aligned with the stringent requirements of the Environment Protection Act of 1986 and the Water Prevention & Control of Pollution Act of 1974, the ZLD system epitomizes progressive waste management. It aims to fully recycle plant water, an especially critical development in meat processing, where conventional methods often fail to meet environmental standards.

Highlighting its advantages, Ali stressed the role of Membrane Bioreactors (MBRs) in the ZLD framework, which ensure high-quality water purification, reduced sludge, and chemical use, alongside automation benefits. This contributes to efficient water reusability for urban and industrial purposes, marking a significant leap forward in sustainable practices and operational economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)