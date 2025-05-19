Africa CDC and Unitaid Join Forces to Boost Local Health Product Manufacturing

In a significant move to transform Africa’s healthcare landscape, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) and Unitaid have entered into a strategic partnership aimed at expanding local production of essential health products. The collaboration, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the sidelines of the 78th World Health Assembly, is poised to be a cornerstone of Africa’s long-term health autonomy and security.

Building Resilience Through Regional Manufacturing

Africa carries 25% of the world’s disease burden but remains heavily dependent on imports for critical medical supplies—sourcing over 95% of its active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and 70% of its medicines from outside the continent. Despite a population of 1.1 billion, Africa has only around 600 health product manufacturing facilities, a stark contrast to countries like India and China, which have approximately 10,000 and 5,000 respectively.

Recognizing these systemic gaps, the new partnership will focus on developing robust regional manufacturing capacities. The goal is not only to enhance Africa’s ability to respond to future pandemics but also to ensure that essential health products such as diagnostics, therapeutics, and medical oxygen are produced affordably and reliably within the continent.

Targeting Health Priorities with Locally Produced Solutions

This alliance places special emphasis on addressing diseases and health conditions that disproportionately affect African populations, particularly women and children. The initiative will support the local production and deployment of medical tools to combat HIV, tuberculosis, malaria, hepatitis, cervical cancer, and various sexually transmitted infections.

In addition to meeting immediate health needs, the partnership will foster the development of innovative health technologies, including those created by African scientists and manufacturers. This focus on local innovation is designed to build lasting capacity and ensure the sustainability of the health systems.

Overcoming Structural Barriers

To make regional manufacturing viable, Africa CDC and Unitaid will collaborate on dismantling regulatory, financial, and market barriers. This includes streamlining approval processes for new locally-produced medical products, securing funding for infrastructure and operations, and creating market incentives to support African manufacturers.

The partnership will also work on harmonizing procurement systems to ensure that African-made products are prioritized in public health supply chains. By developing cohesive market strategies, the institutions hope to create an environment where African manufacturers can compete effectively both locally and internationally.

Enhancing Pandemic Preparedness

In light of the devastating impacts of COVID-19, the joint initiative is sharply focused on enhancing pandemic preparedness. One of the central pillars of the collaboration is to support the creation and distribution of health tools that are designed, produced, and delivered within Africa—thus eliminating supply chain vulnerabilities and delays experienced during previous global health crises.

Dr. Jean Kaseya, Director-General of Africa CDC, emphasized the transformative potential of this collaboration: “This partnership reflects Africa’s goals to develop and produce health products that people across the continent need while building a resilient future. Together with Unitaid, we are building on African expertise, expanding our regional manufacturing capacity, and strengthening our ability to produce essential health products reliably, affordably, and closer to where they are needed.”

Dr. Philippe Duneton, Executive Director of Unitaid, echoed this sentiment: “Africa CDC and Unitaid share the same goal – to reinforce African capacity so the continent can sustainably respond to endemic diseases and regional health challenges. By expanding regional production, we can help reduce supply chain risks, and ensure faster, more equitable access to lifesaving products while investing in industry development in the region.”

Monitoring Progress and Ensuring Accountability

The partnership will be governed by a shared action plan and include regular progress evaluations to maintain momentum and accountability. Key focus areas include:

Supporting diagnostics, treatments, and medical technology innovation

Strengthening regulatory and procurement systems

Enhancing access to medical oxygen

Improving pandemic response frameworks

Advancing joint advocacy for African-led health solutions

This strategic MoU marks a pivotal moment in Africa’s journey toward health sovereignty. By reinforcing local manufacturing and strengthening healthcare infrastructure, Africa CDC and Unitaid aim to usher in a new era of resilient, self-sufficient health systems across the continent.