Left Menu

Solar Industries Achieves Record Profits and Revenue in FY25

Solar Industries India Limited reported its highest-ever annual revenue and profits for FY25, driven by significant growth in both domestic and international markets. The company posted notable financial metrics and strategic expansions, particularly in the defense sector, highlighting its robust performance and future growth plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 17:29 IST
Solar Industries Achieves Record Profits and Revenue in FY25
Solar Industries India Limited (Image/@solar_ind_group). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Solar Industries India Limited (SIIL) has announced record-setting financial results for the fiscal year 2025, as reported in a company release. The firm achieved unparalleled revenue and profit figures, with an order book worth Rs 17,000 crore. SIIL's sales reached Rs 2,167 crore for the quarter and Rs 7,540 crore annually. Additionally, the company posted its highest quarterly and yearly Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBIDTA) at Rs 546 crore and Rs 2,031 crore respectively.

The company's defense sector revenue also hit an all-time high, reporting Rs 430 crore for the quarter and Rs 1,355 crore annually. Manish Nuwal, Managing Director and CEO, expressed pride in this pivotal year, attributing the success to a blend of strategy, scale, and execution.

Nuwal further highlighted the robust growth in international markets, with a notable 18 percent year-over-year increase. Solar's strategic investment in international relations and a diverse product offering have underpinned these successes. The company's focus on defense has significantly expanded its order book, now exceeding Rs 15,000 crore, including a landmark Rs 6,084 crore order for Pinaka rockets.

A recent landmark was the inauguration of a state-of-the-art munition testing range and a UAV runway by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Looking forward, Solar aims to invest Rs 2,500 crore in FY26, focusing on technology upgrades and expanding its product portfolio, in alignment with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

Heading into FY26, SIIL targets revenues of Rs 10,000 crore, with defense contributing over 30 percent. The company has also proposed a Rs 10 per share dividend, signaling confidence in its financial stability and commitment to shareholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025