Solar Industries Achieves Record Profits and Revenue in FY25

Solar Industries India Limited (SIIL) has announced record-setting financial results for the fiscal year 2025, as reported in a company release. The firm achieved unparalleled revenue and profit figures, with an order book worth Rs 17,000 crore. SIIL's sales reached Rs 2,167 crore for the quarter and Rs 7,540 crore annually. Additionally, the company posted its highest quarterly and yearly Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBIDTA) at Rs 546 crore and Rs 2,031 crore respectively.

The company's defense sector revenue also hit an all-time high, reporting Rs 430 crore for the quarter and Rs 1,355 crore annually. Manish Nuwal, Managing Director and CEO, expressed pride in this pivotal year, attributing the success to a blend of strategy, scale, and execution.

Nuwal further highlighted the robust growth in international markets, with a notable 18 percent year-over-year increase. Solar's strategic investment in international relations and a diverse product offering have underpinned these successes. The company's focus on defense has significantly expanded its order book, now exceeding Rs 15,000 crore, including a landmark Rs 6,084 crore order for Pinaka rockets.

A recent landmark was the inauguration of a state-of-the-art munition testing range and a UAV runway by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Looking forward, Solar aims to invest Rs 2,500 crore in FY26, focusing on technology upgrades and expanding its product portfolio, in alignment with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

Heading into FY26, SIIL targets revenues of Rs 10,000 crore, with defense contributing over 30 percent. The company has also proposed a Rs 10 per share dividend, signaling confidence in its financial stability and commitment to shareholders.

