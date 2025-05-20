Zydus Lifesciences Achieves Robust Growth in FY25 with 19% Revenue Increase

Ahmedabad-based Zydus Lifesciences Limited has reported substantial financial growth for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, with a commendable 19% rise in revenue from operations, totaling Rs. 2,32,415 million.

The company's net profit, adjusted for exceptional items, soared by 23% to Rs. 47,451 million. A notable highlight was the EBITDA, which surged 31% to Rs. 70,585 million, marking a 30.4% EBITDA margin—an improvement of 290 basis points from the previous year.

In the last quarter alone, Zydus Lifesciences saw an 18% revenue rise, amounting to Rs. 65,279 million, with EBITDA for Q4 increasing by 30%. These achievements underline the company's strategic focus, backed by significant investments in R&D and a proposed 1100% dividend. Dr. Sharvil Patel highlighted the company's dedication to quality and sustainable growth.

