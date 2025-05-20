Zydus Lifesciences Achieves Robust Growth in FY25 with 19% Revenue Increase
Zydus Lifesciences Limited reported a significant 19% increase in revenue for FY25, reaching Rs. 2,32,415 million. The company's EBITDA surged by 31%, with a 30.4% EBITDA margin enhancement. Strong R&D investments and a recommended dividend indicate Zydus's strategic focus on sustainable growth and operational excellence.
- Country:
- India
Ahmedabad-based Zydus Lifesciences Limited has reported substantial financial growth for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, with a commendable 19% rise in revenue from operations, totaling Rs. 2,32,415 million.
The company's net profit, adjusted for exceptional items, soared by 23% to Rs. 47,451 million. A notable highlight was the EBITDA, which surged 31% to Rs. 70,585 million, marking a 30.4% EBITDA margin—an improvement of 290 basis points from the previous year.
In the last quarter alone, Zydus Lifesciences saw an 18% revenue rise, amounting to Rs. 65,279 million, with EBITDA for Q4 increasing by 30%. These achievements underline the company's strategic focus, backed by significant investments in R&D and a proposed 1100% dividend. Dr. Sharvil Patel highlighted the company's dedication to quality and sustainable growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kotak Mahindra Bank Shares Plummet Amid Decline in Net Profit
Gazprom's Dividend Dilemma: A Strain on Russia's Economy
Starmer's Defence Dividend: An Economic Opportunity for the UK
Balasore Alloys Overcomes Challenges: Net Profit Surges Despite Market Volatility
Introducing the BSE Dividend Leaders 50 Index: A New Benchmark for Consistent Dividends