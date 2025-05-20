Compliance Challenges Emerge Under New Airport ID Rules
Nearly 7% of U.S. travelers are not complying with the new enhanced ID requirements needed for entering airport security checkpoints, according to the TSA. Despite potential security measures, travelers without 'REAL ID' won't be denied boarding. Over 93% of travelers already possess the acceptable ID forms.
The Transportation Security Administration reported that nearly 7% of U.S. travelers are not adhering to the new enhanced ID requirements for airport security checkpoints. These rules have been in effect for approximately two weeks.
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced that air travelers without 'REAL ID' cards might undergo enhanced security procedures this month. However, they will not be barred from boarding flights under the new regulations that started on May 7.
Acting TSA Administrator Ha McNeill noted, in written testimony for a U.S. House of Representatives hearing, that more than 93% of IDs presented at TSA checkpoints are either REAL ID compliant or an alternative acceptable form of ID.
