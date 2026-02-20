Supreme Court Decision Sparks Tariff Refunds for US Businesses

The US Supreme Court has invalidated President Donald Trump's broad tariffs on goods from Brazil and India, leading to potential refunds for some importers. In a landmark 6-3 decision, the court determined that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) does not permit such duties.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce hailed this decision, calling it a chance to revamp the tariff policy, aiming to decrease costs for families. Neil Bradley, Executive Vice President of the Chamber, emphasized the significance of swift refunds for small business importers, projecting positive economic outcomes.

While the decision opens refund possibilities, eligibility remains complex. Only businesses that directly paid the tariffs are considered for refunds, excluding specific duties under sections like Section 232 and Section 301. The Chamber intends to influence a tariff policy reset to fuel economic expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)