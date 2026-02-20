Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Greenlights Rs 1,652.78 Crore for Key Sectors

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly approved grants totaling Rs 1,652.78 crore for six key departments, including IT, food supply, and transport. Minister Satish Sharma emphasized enhanced governance and announced progressive digital and food security initiatives, including advanced automation in fair price shops and expanded infrastructure for IT and transportation.

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly has given the nod to grants amounting to Rs 1,652.78 crore for six vital departments. These include Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Youth Services and Sports, Transport, IT, Science and Technology, and ARI & Training.

Minister Satish Sharma underscored the significance of constructive criticism in governance during the discussion. The allocation includes Rs 126 crore for transport, Rs 680 crore for sports, and Rs 189 crore for the science and technology sectors, among others.

Progressive strides include automating fair price shops, new IT parks, a vehicle scrapping policy, and renewable energy projects. These developments are set to transform service delivery, enhance digital governance, and bolster food security across the Union Territory.

