EU's New Import Fee: Revolutionizing Package Processing

The European Union plans to impose a flat fee on billions of small packages entering its borders, predominantly from China, according to a report by the Financial Times on Tuesday. This move stems from a circulated draft proposal by the European Commission, aimed at reducing the overwhelming burden on customs authorities from handling 4.6 billion direct-to-home imports each year. Though the proposal doesn't specify an exact fee, sources suggest it could be around 2 euros ($2.25).

In response, China's foreign ministry expressed a desire for the EU to maintain its commitment to a fair and transparent business environment. Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning emphasized that China's stance has always been to foster an open and inclusive international trade environment for the mutual benefit of all parties involved.

The proposal highlights ongoing discussions about balancing international trade with domestic capacity challenges, while maintaining open trade practices between global entities. As this plan develops, it will be crucial to monitor how it aligns with international trade norms and the response from affected countries.

