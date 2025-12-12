IndiGo's Legal Battle for Rs 900 Crore Customs Refund

InterGlobe Aviation, which operates the popular IndiGo airline, has approached the Delhi High Court demanding a refund exceeding Rs 900 crore. This amount was paid as Customs duty on aircraft engines and parts re-imported into India following overseas repairs.

The case was initially scheduled before Justices Prathiba M Singh and Shail Jain. However, Justice Jain recused herself due to a conflict of interest, as her son is a pilot with IndiGo. The matter is now pending a hearing by a different bench, as directed by the chief justice.

IndiGo contends that imposing Customs duty on these re-imports constitutes a double levy, arguing that it paid both the basic Customs duty and Goods and Services Tax on reverse charge basis when the parts returned after repairs. Despite a tribunal's earlier ruling against such duties, Customs authorities refused IndiGo's refund claims without reassessing each bill of entry.

