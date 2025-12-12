IndiGo's Legal Battle for Rs 900 Crore Customs Refund
InterGlobe Aviation, the operator of IndiGo, has filed a plea in the Delhi High Court seeking a refund of over Rs 900 crore. The airline argues that the Customs duty paid on re-imported aircraft engines and parts after overseas repairs was unconstitutional. The case awaits hearing by another bench.
- Country:
- India
InterGlobe Aviation, which operates the popular IndiGo airline, has approached the Delhi High Court demanding a refund exceeding Rs 900 crore. This amount was paid as Customs duty on aircraft engines and parts re-imported into India following overseas repairs.
The case was initially scheduled before Justices Prathiba M Singh and Shail Jain. However, Justice Jain recused herself due to a conflict of interest, as her son is a pilot with IndiGo. The matter is now pending a hearing by a different bench, as directed by the chief justice.
IndiGo contends that imposing Customs duty on these re-imports constitutes a double levy, arguing that it paid both the basic Customs duty and Goods and Services Tax on reverse charge basis when the parts returned after repairs. Despite a tribunal's earlier ruling against such duties, Customs authorities refused IndiGo's refund claims without reassessing each bill of entry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
IndiGo crisis: DGCA suspends 4 Flight Operations Inspectors, responsible for overseeing airline safety, operational compliance: Sources.
Airfare Controversy: Leader Alleges DGCA-Airline Collusion
IATA Warns USD 1.2 Billion in Airline Revenues Still Blocked Across Governments
Indigo crisis: DGCA sets up an 8-member oversight team; 2 members to be deployed at airline's corporate office.
Cut in Indigo flight schedule to help stabilise airline operations, reduce cancellations: Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu.