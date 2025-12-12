Left Menu

IndiGo's Legal Battle for Rs 900 Crore Customs Refund

InterGlobe Aviation, the operator of IndiGo, has filed a plea in the Delhi High Court seeking a refund of over Rs 900 crore. The airline argues that the Customs duty paid on re-imported aircraft engines and parts after overseas repairs was unconstitutional. The case awaits hearing by another bench.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 21:57 IST
IndiGo's Legal Battle for Rs 900 Crore Customs Refund
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

InterGlobe Aviation, which operates the popular IndiGo airline, has approached the Delhi High Court demanding a refund exceeding Rs 900 crore. This amount was paid as Customs duty on aircraft engines and parts re-imported into India following overseas repairs.

The case was initially scheduled before Justices Prathiba M Singh and Shail Jain. However, Justice Jain recused herself due to a conflict of interest, as her son is a pilot with IndiGo. The matter is now pending a hearing by a different bench, as directed by the chief justice.

IndiGo contends that imposing Customs duty on these re-imports constitutes a double levy, arguing that it paid both the basic Customs duty and Goods and Services Tax on reverse charge basis when the parts returned after repairs. Despite a tribunal's earlier ruling against such duties, Customs authorities refused IndiGo's refund claims without reassessing each bill of entry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises

Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfi...

 India
4
Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025