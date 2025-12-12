EU Steps Up E-commerce Regulations with New Customs Duty on Low-Value Parcels

In a significant move to regulate e-commerce imports, European Union finance ministers have agreed to impose a 3 euro customs duty on low-value parcels arriving in the bloc, a measure set to take effect from July 1, 2026. This temporary duty targets cheap Chinese imports to mitigate unfair competition.

The duty aims to eliminate the 'de minimis' exemption on online purchases below 150 euros, a policy initially scheduled for 2028. Pressures to accelerate this timeline have risen due to concerns about the influx of Chinese goods.

The EU is also contemplating an additional handling fee, suggested at 2 euros per parcel. This comes amid a notable surge in low-value package imports, predominantly from China, which doubled to 4.6 billion last year.

