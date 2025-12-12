Left Menu

EU Steps Up E-commerce Regulations with New Customs Duty on Low-Value Parcels

European Union finance ministers have agreed to impose a temporary 3 euro customs duty on low-value parcels originating from outside the bloc. The measure aims to address unfair competition from cheap Chinese imports while providing time to develop a long-term solution for 'de minimis' exemptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 18:22 IST
EU Steps Up E-commerce Regulations with New Customs Duty on Low-Value Parcels
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move to regulate e-commerce imports, European Union finance ministers have agreed to impose a 3 euro customs duty on low-value parcels arriving in the bloc, a measure set to take effect from July 1, 2026. This temporary duty targets cheap Chinese imports to mitigate unfair competition.

The duty aims to eliminate the 'de minimis' exemption on online purchases below 150 euros, a policy initially scheduled for 2028. Pressures to accelerate this timeline have risen due to concerns about the influx of Chinese goods.

The EU is also contemplating an additional handling fee, suggested at 2 euros per parcel. This comes amid a notable surge in low-value package imports, predominantly from China, which doubled to 4.6 billion last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

 Global
4
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025