Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI), a global tobacco industry giant, through its affiliate, IPM India, is praising India's recent rollout of pack-level Track and Trace (T&T) as a groundbreaking step to eliminate illicit tobacco trade. This strategic move, approved under Section 148A of the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Act, aims to tighten regulatory enforcement, protect revenues, and bring heightened transparency to India's tobacco market.

The government of India initiates this ambitious project with cigarette packs, employing a smart strategy that may include Unique Identification Markings to clearly differentiate tax-paid products from illegal ones. This technology-driven approach promises to bolster oversight across retail, supply chain, and field operations, thereby radically improving market visibility and compliance.

Collaboration between government entities, industry stakeholders, and technology providers is deemed essential for the success of T&T systems, highlighting the need for a coherent and flexible regulatory framework. Furthermore, this initiative aligns with international standards, showcasing India's leadership in enhancing transparency and accountability in one of the world's largest tobacco markets.

