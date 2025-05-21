Left Menu

India's Game-Changing Move: Track and Trace Revolution in Tobacco Market

Philip Morris International Inc.'s affiliate, IPM India, praises India's implementation of pack-level Track and Trace (T&T) as a significant reform against illicit tobacco trade. Approved under CGST Act, the initiative will modernize regulatory enforcement, boost revenue protection, and enhance transparency in the tobacco market, setting a precedent for broader regulatory modernization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 15:38 IST
India's Game-Changing Move: Track and Trace Revolution in Tobacco Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI), a global tobacco industry giant, through its affiliate, IPM India, is praising India's recent rollout of pack-level Track and Trace (T&T) as a groundbreaking step to eliminate illicit tobacco trade. This strategic move, approved under Section 148A of the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Act, aims to tighten regulatory enforcement, protect revenues, and bring heightened transparency to India's tobacco market.

The government of India initiates this ambitious project with cigarette packs, employing a smart strategy that may include Unique Identification Markings to clearly differentiate tax-paid products from illegal ones. This technology-driven approach promises to bolster oversight across retail, supply chain, and field operations, thereby radically improving market visibility and compliance.

Collaboration between government entities, industry stakeholders, and technology providers is deemed essential for the success of T&T systems, highlighting the need for a coherent and flexible regulatory framework. Furthermore, this initiative aligns with international standards, showcasing India's leadership in enhancing transparency and accountability in one of the world's largest tobacco markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025