Shiprocket's IPO Journey: From Confidential Filing to Market Debut
Shiprocket, backed by Temasek, has confidentially filed for an IPO with Sebi. The e-commerce platform, serving D2C brands, aims to raise Rs 2,000-2,500 crore. Funds will enhance product development, logistics, technology, and strategic acquisitions. Axis Capital and others are managing the book-running process.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 16:58 IST
- Country:
- India
Shiprocket, an e-commerce platform backed by Temasek, has taken steps towards launching an initial public offering (IPO) by confidentially submitting draft papers to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).
This strategic move allows the company to withhold specific details from public disclosure during the early stages, adhering to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) guidelines.
While the pre-filing does not guarantee the IPO will proceed, it shows intent to raise between Rs 2,000-2,500 crore, funds earmarked for product development, acquisitions, and expanding logistics infrastructure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shiprocket
- IPO
- Temasek
- DRHP
- e-commerce
- Sebi
- logistics
- technology
- D2C
- kotak
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Celcius Logistics Secures Rs 250 Crore to Expand Cold Chain Network
SEBI Tightens Grip on Securitised Debt Instruments with New Rules
Sebi Introduces Comprehensive Investor Charter for KRAs
Sebi Clamps Down on Synoptics Technologies Amid IPO Fund Siphoning Scandal
Sebi Proposes Streamlined Delisting for High-Government Shareholding PSUs