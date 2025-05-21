Shiprocket's IPO Journey: From Confidential Filing to Market Debut

Shiprocket, an e-commerce platform backed by Temasek, has taken steps towards launching an initial public offering (IPO) by confidentially submitting draft papers to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

This strategic move allows the company to withhold specific details from public disclosure during the early stages, adhering to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) guidelines.

While the pre-filing does not guarantee the IPO will proceed, it shows intent to raise between Rs 2,000-2,500 crore, funds earmarked for product development, acquisitions, and expanding logistics infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)