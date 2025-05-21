India's Integral Role in Shaping Global Energy Dynamics

India is increasingly asserting its influence in global energy dynamics as it emerges as a source of demand optimism, countering the challenges faced by global oil markets, according to a report from S&P Global Commodity Insights. The nation is poised to play a crucial role with its robust demand growth, strategic diversification of supply sources, and comprehensive approach to energy transitions.

The challenges in the global oil market involve sluggish demand coupled with increasing supply from OPEC+ and non-OPEC+ countries. Pulkit Agarwal, Head of India Content (Cross Commodities) at S&P Global Commodity Insights, noted the diminishing allure of global oil prices amid a tough demand scenario exacerbated by supply growth.

Uncertainties in global trade, tariffs, and China's demand are influencing these dynamics. India, bolstered by favorable demographics and economic progress, continues to see oil demand growth. The nation's emerging role in global oil demand is noteworthy, although its current base is too small to significantly alter global markets.

India's strategic diversification of its oil sources, particularly through continued reliance on Russian oil, is a crucial factor in the shifting global energy landscape. According to S&P Global's Gauri Jauhar, India faces the 'energy trilemma,' balancing economic growth, energy transition, and energy security amidst rapid urbanization, economic rise, and high pollution levels. Despite the push for cleaner energy, fossil fuels remain pivotal to India's energy strategy.

The country's growing biofuels industry is central to its energy transformation, aimed at balancing economic growth with sustainability. With bioethanol production nearing a 20% blending target, efforts to expand bio-CNG production and distribution are underway, albeit facing substantial challenges. Additionally, as per Pritish Raj, Managing Editor for Asia Thermal Coal at S&P Global Commodity Insights, coal demand in India is expected to surge by 60% by 2050, with local supply meeting most of this increase. Contributions from the non-power sector are predicted to spur imported thermal coal demand, with domestic production reaching ambitious targets through private investments, mechanized transportation, and supportive government policies.

The Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell (PPAC) recently reported an increase in India's crude oil import dependency to 87.7% for the fiscal year 2023-24, slightly up from the previous year's 87.4%, underscoring the country's substantial reliance on imports despite growth in domestic production.

(With inputs from agencies.)