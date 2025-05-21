Left Menu

Target Faces Setbacks in Sales Forecast Amid Tariff and DEI Challenges

Target revised its annual sales forecast downward following quarterly drops in same-store sales. The declines are attributed to reduced consumer confidence, Trump's tariff wars, and changes in Target's DEI policies. The retailer faces hurdles such as merchandise missteps, inventory management struggles, and reliance on China for sourcing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 19:29 IST
Target Faces Setbacks in Sales Forecast Amid Tariff and DEI Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday, Target announced a reduction in its annual sales forecast after a significant decrease in quarterly same-store sales, citing weakened consumer confidence and reduced discretionary spending due to President Donald Trump's tariff policies. The company also acknowledged the impact of adjustments made to its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies earlier this year.

The latest quarter presented a continued challenging environment for Target, marked by issues with merchandise selection, retail crime, and inventory control. Over the past year, the company has contended with boycott campaigns and legal challenges related to its DEI efforts. Michael Baker, an analyst at D.A. Davidson, described Target's performance as disappointing even amid low expectations, particularly when contrasted with competitors like Walmart.

Target's latest results underscore the pressure on American consumers. CEO Brian Cornell emphasized efforts to source more products domestically and reduce dependence on China. However, the company's ongoing reliance on Chinese imports presents substantial challenges amid current tariffs. This dependency was a factor in the company's recent performance woes, alongside reversing some DEI policies, which attracted further criticism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025