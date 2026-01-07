Blaze on the Border: Ukrainian Drone Strikes Russian Oil Depot
A Ukrainian drone attack set several oil storage tanks ablaze at an oil depot in Russia's Belgorod region. Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported no casualties, and efforts are underway to control the fire.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 03:21 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 03:21 IST
An oil depot in Russia's Belgorod region became the latest focal point of conflict, after a Ukrainian drone attack ignited multiple oil storage tanks.
Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, announcing the incident on Telegram, confirmed that there were no casualties in the attack.
Firefighters are currently intensifying efforts to bring the raging blaze under control, preventing further escalation in the volatile region.
