Thunderstorms Disrupt Flight Operations at Delhi Airport

On Wednesday, adverse weather conditions led to significant disruptions at Delhi airport, resulting in the diversion of 13 flights.

A majority of these flights found alternate landing sites in Jaipur, while an international flight was redirected to Mumbai.

With heavy rain and thunderstorms affecting Delhi as well as Chandigarh and Kolkata, airlines including IndiGo, Air India, and SpiceJet alerted passengers of potential delays and impacts on flight operations. The Delhi airport operator, DIAL, also issued warnings regarding potential disruptions and assured that on-ground teams are actively collaborating with all stakeholders to maintain passenger experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)