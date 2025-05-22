Thunderstorms Disrupt Flight Operations at Delhi Airport
A stormy weather system caused major disruptions at Delhi airport with 13 flights diverted due to heavy rain and thunderstorms. Most were redirected to Jaipur, while one international flight was sent to Mumbai. Airlines and airport authorities warned of potential further disruptions to schedules and traffic.
- Country:
- India
On Wednesday, adverse weather conditions led to significant disruptions at Delhi airport, resulting in the diversion of 13 flights.
A majority of these flights found alternate landing sites in Jaipur, while an international flight was redirected to Mumbai.
With heavy rain and thunderstorms affecting Delhi as well as Chandigarh and Kolkata, airlines including IndiGo, Air India, and SpiceJet alerted passengers of potential delays and impacts on flight operations. The Delhi airport operator, DIAL, also issued warnings regarding potential disruptions and assured that on-ground teams are actively collaborating with all stakeholders to maintain passenger experience.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- flights
- diverted
- thunderstorms
- heavy rain
- IndiGo
- DIAL
- Air India
- SpiceJet
- Jaipur
ALSO READ
High-Stakes Trade Talks: U.S. and China Reignite Dialogue
Bomb Scare on IndiGo Flight Ends Safely
Bomb Threat Sparks Security Alert on IndiGo Flight to Mumbai
IndiGo says over 165 flights from multiple domestic airports cancelled till May 10 early morning due to airspace restrictions.
Britain says it stands ready to support both India and Pakistan to move towards dialogue and de-escalation.