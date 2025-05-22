Left Menu

Audi Drives Change: Launch of 'Drive Sure' Program for Safer Roads

Audi debuts 'Drive Sure', a strategic training program aimed at enhancing driver safety and expertise. Targeting performance car owners in India, it focuses on bridging vehicle tech and driver readiness. Alongside young drivers, chauffeurs receive specialized training to align with Audi's luxury ethos.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 11:49 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 11:49 IST
Audi, the esteemed German luxury car manufacturer, has introduced 'Drive Sure', an innovative strategic driving program. This initiative is designed to empower owners of performance-oriented vehicles by instilling safe and expert driving practices.

The program is tailored for India's luxury car owners, featuring comprehensive workshops to prepare them for the responsibilities accompanying powerful cars. Addressing India's pressing road safety concerns, 'Drive Sure' bridges the technology-readiness gap through dual curriculums, benefiting both young drivers and professional chauffeurs.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, emphasized the brand's commitment to societal progress, stating that the program seeks to create conscientious drivers equipped to handle complex terrains. Audi aims to set a new standard of safe driving through this unique initiative, all while enhancing chauffeur professionalism and adherence to Audi's luxury image.

