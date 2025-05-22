Saatvik Green Energy Certified as a Great Place to Work

Gurugram's Saatvik Green Energy Limited has been recognized as a Great Place to Work® for the year 2025-2026. This prestigious designation reflects positive feedback from employees regarding management trust and workplace camaraderie.

Led by Vice President Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the certification underscores the value of a positive employee experience. Great Place to Work® reveals that employees at certified organizations are more engaged and fairly compensated.

Saatvik Green Energy is a major player in India's solar PV module sector, boasting an operational capacity of 3.80 GW. The company has also announced plans for an initial public offering (IPO) subject to market conditions and regulatory approvals.

(With inputs from agencies.)