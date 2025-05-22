Left Menu

Saatvik Green Energy Certified as a Great Place to Work

Saatvik Green Energy Limited, based in Gurugram, is recognized by Great Place to Work® as a great workplace for 2025-2026. The certification, based on employee feedback, highlights trust in management and workplace camaraderie. SGEL is a leading solar module manufacturer in India, also planning an IPO.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 22-05-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 15:07 IST
Saatvik Green Energy Certified as a Great Place to Work

Gurugram's Saatvik Green Energy Limited has been recognized as a Great Place to Work® for the year 2025-2026. This prestigious designation reflects positive feedback from employees regarding management trust and workplace camaraderie.

Led by Vice President Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the certification underscores the value of a positive employee experience. Great Place to Work® reveals that employees at certified organizations are more engaged and fairly compensated.

Saatvik Green Energy is a major player in India's solar PV module sector, boasting an operational capacity of 3.80 GW. The company has also announced plans for an initial public offering (IPO) subject to market conditions and regulatory approvals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025