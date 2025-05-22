Saatvik Green Energy Certified as a Great Place to Work
Saatvik Green Energy Limited, based in Gurugram, is recognized by Great Place to Work® as a great workplace for 2025-2026. The certification, based on employee feedback, highlights trust in management and workplace camaraderie. SGEL is a leading solar module manufacturer in India, also planning an IPO.
Gurugram's Saatvik Green Energy Limited has been recognized as a Great Place to Work® for the year 2025-2026. This prestigious designation reflects positive feedback from employees regarding management trust and workplace camaraderie.
Led by Vice President Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the certification underscores the value of a positive employee experience. Great Place to Work® reveals that employees at certified organizations are more engaged and fairly compensated.
Saatvik Green Energy is a major player in India's solar PV module sector, boasting an operational capacity of 3.80 GW. The company has also announced plans for an initial public offering (IPO) subject to market conditions and regulatory approvals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
