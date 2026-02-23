Azuga Earns Prestigious Certification for Workplace Excellence

Azuga, a leading player in fleet telematics and part of the Bridgestone family, has once again secured the esteemed Great Place to Work® certification, marking its second consecutive recognition. This milestone highlights Azuga's commitment to fostering a 'People-First' culture at its Bengaluru hub, which serves as the primary engine for data-driven transportation innovation.

Fatimazahra Howes, Managing Director at Azuga, credits the company's consistent mission and the innovative spirit of its Bengaluru teams. 'This achievement belongs to our team members who tackle complex mobility challenges daily,' Howes stated, emphasizing the role of a high-trust work environment in fostering technological growth.

Cecilia Clech, Azuga's Head of HR, echoed this sentiment, recognizing the passion and talent of the Bengaluru team as fundamental to the company's global success. The certification is a testament to the firm's robust workplace culture, reflecting the seamless blend of Silicon Valley agility and Bridgestone's legacy.

