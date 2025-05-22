Adani Group's Record-Breaking Financial Triumph: A Milestone in Infrastructure

Adani Group has set a new benchmark with its highest-ever pre-tax profit, or EBITDA, of approximately Rs 90,000 crore in the fiscal year ending March 2025. This remarkable achievement indicates a more than threefold increase in six years, highlighting the conglomerate's robust financial strategy and execution capabilities.

The group not only increased its net profit to Rs 40,565 crore but also saw a substantial rise in gross assets, underpinning its aggressive expansion across infrastructure sectors like airports and renewable energy. The company's prudent financial management is evident as it maintains a cash balance sufficient to cover 21 months of debt servicing, reducing its leverage to historically low levels.

With substantial operational growth, including a 30% rise in operational green capacity and significant strides in transport and energy solutions, Adani Group continues to maintain a strong return on assets. The group's efforts in governance and ESG initiatives further bolster its position as a leader in infrastructure, marking a significant milestone in FY25.

(With inputs from agencies.)