Vishal Fabrics Outperforms Expectations with 13% Profit Surge
Vishal Fabrics Ltd reported a 13% increase in profit for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, reaching Rs 28.84 crore despite global challenges. Total income rose by 5% to Rs 1,521.43 crore. The company emphasizes efficiency, quality, and customer satisfaction while enhancing market presence through innovation in sustainable manufacturing and digital transformation.
- Country:
- India
Vishal Fabrics Ltd, a leading denim fabric manufacturer, announced a notable 13% increase in profit, reaching Rs 28.84 crore for the financial year ending March 31, 2025. This achievement comes amidst global challenges and industry headwinds, underscoring the company's resilience and strategic focus.
The Chiripal Group-owned company saw its total income rise by 5% to Rs 1,521.43 crore in the fiscal year 2024-25, compared to Rs 1,451.29 crore the previous year. Dharmesh Dattani, Chief Financial Officer, attributed this growth to the company's unwavering commitment to efficiency, quality, and customer satisfaction.
In its continued quest for expansion, Vishal Fabrics is reinforcing its position in both domestic and international markets. The company is leveraging innovation in sustainable manufacturing processes and digital transformation to drive future growth and maintain competitive advantage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi's Digital Transformation: E-Office Implementation Across Government Bodies
Assam's Raj Bhavan Partners with IIT Guwahati for Pioneering Digital Transformation
AI and wireless infrastructure lead the next phase of digital transformation in education
Govt Unveils Bold Digital Transformation Roadmap to Modernise Public Services
Chemco and Kandoi Group Unveil Sustainable Manufacturing Plants in Gujarat