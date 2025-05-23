Kia India Unveils Carens Clavis: A Bold Step in Family Mobility

Kia India has unveiled the new Kia Carens Clavis, a bold and innovative family vehicle, at a starting price of Rs 11.49 lakhs. The vehicle is characterized by distinctive features like the Kia digital tiger face, LED headlamps, and Starmap LED connected tail lamps, ensuring a strong visual identity. It also sports 17-inch crystal-cut dual-tone alloy wheels and comes in the new ivory silver gloss body color, augmenting its on-road presence.

The interiors of the Carens Clavis promise comfort and flexibility, featuring a spacious third row and second-row seats with sliding, reclining, and one-touch electric tumble options. It offers a dual panoramic display for infotainment, vibrant 64-color ambient lighting, front ventilated seats, and a premium Bose sound system with eight speakers. Joonsu Cho, Chief Sales Officer at Kia India, highlighted the brand's commitment to innovative, design-centric solutions aimed at providing a curated driving experience for modern families.

Equipped with Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), the Kia Carens Clavis emphasizes safety along with performance. It offers three powertrain options, catering to diverse driving preferences with both petrol turbo and diesel engines available in automatic transmission variants. The vehicle is available in seven variants and eight color options, offering consumers an impressive range of choices.

