Germany's Economy Surges in Q1 2025: A Rebound Fueled by Trade and Consumption

Germany's economy grew by 0.4% in Q1 2025, surpassing initial estimates. Fueled by stronger trade and consumption, manufacturing output and exports saw significant increases. Despite recession fears from last year's contraction and ongoing budget constraints, the economy shows signs of resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 12:09 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 12:09 IST
In a surprising turn of events, Germany's economy expanded by 0.4% in the first quarter of 2025, outpacing earlier projections, according to revised figures released on Friday. This upturn marks a notable recovery in the German economic landscape that struggled with sluggish growth.

The expansion was largely attributed to robust trade and rising household consumption, which showed a growth of 0.5%. Exports also saw an unexpected increase of 3.2%, driven by accelerated purchases from U.S. importers who anticipated tariff changes.

Despite a turbulent end to 2024 and political uncertainties following Olaf Scholz's coalition collapse, Germany's economic prospects in 2025 are showing signs of optimism. Ongoing fiscal challenges remain as the country operates on a provisional budget, pending the finalization of the 2025 budget.

(With inputs from agencies.)

