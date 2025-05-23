Left Menu

Ultra Media Unveils Epic Animated Adventures: The Tarbo and The Jungle Boy

Ultra Media & Entertainment Group unveils two new animated projects, The Tarbo and The Jungle Boy, showcasing rich narratives and impressive production values. Set in prehistoric and East African settings, these projects blend emotion, action, and environmental themes to captivate global audiences. A commitment to storytelling continues with a Guru Dutt tribute.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-05-2025 12:10 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 12:10 IST
Ultra Makes a Bold Leap into Global Animation with The Tarbo and The Jungle Boy presented at Cannes 2025. Image Credit: ANI
Ultra Media & Entertainment Group has unveiled two highly anticipated animated projects, The Tarbo and The Jungle Boy, marking a significant leap in their storytelling repertoire. Both projects promise to deliver global production quality paired with emotionally complex narratives, set to engage audiences across selected international territories.

The Tarbo is a feature-length film portraying a prehistoric saga, where relationships are strained by catastrophic events and fractured allegiances. The film promises an epic storyline depicting survival, vengeance, and redemption within a visually compelling, perilous jungle inhabited by extraordinary creatures.

The Jungle Boy, the series, presents an adventure in the heart of East Africa. Featuring a boy with a profound connection to nature, the series hints at a clash between untamed wilderness and modern threats, integrating environmental messages with high-intensity action and discovery. Officers of Ultra Media declared these animated works as more than mere stories but as 'cinematic experiences with universal emotions.' Their commitment to storytelling excellence is further evidenced by an upcoming tribute to filmmaker Guru Dutt, enhancing cultural appreciation through events and digital platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

