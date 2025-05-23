Left Menu

Trading Trends: Metal and Spice Rates Overview

This document presents a detailed analysis of metal prices, including copper, brass, aluminum, and more, alongside spice and agricultural rates such as sugar, black pepper, and copra, in different regions. It showcases current market trends and pricing insights essential for businesses and investors in the commodities sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-05-2025 16:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The latest market report unveils comprehensive insights into metal and agricultural pricing trends. Key metals such as copper, brass, and aluminum are listed with their respective market rates, crucial for industry stakeholders.

Additionally, the report details spice and agricultural produce prices. Notably, sugar, black pepper, and copra rates are featured, highlighting regional differences in Mumbai, Cochin, and other crucial hubs.

This valuable data serves as an essential indicator for businesses and investors aiming to navigate the dynamic commodities market effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

