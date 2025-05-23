Trading Trends: Metal and Spice Rates Overview

The latest market report unveils comprehensive insights into metal and agricultural pricing trends. Key metals such as copper, brass, and aluminum are listed with their respective market rates, crucial for industry stakeholders.

Additionally, the report details spice and agricultural produce prices. Notably, sugar, black pepper, and copra rates are featured, highlighting regional differences in Mumbai, Cochin, and other crucial hubs.

This valuable data serves as an essential indicator for businesses and investors aiming to navigate the dynamic commodities market effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)