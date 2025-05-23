Northeast India's Transformational Leap: From Turmoil to Technological Hub

Northeast India, historically known for its conflicts, is now emerging as a beacon of technological and economic growth, according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking at the Rising North East Investors Summit, Modi highlighted the region's transformation into a destination for strategic sectors like energy and semiconductors.

Modi emphasized that the first Indian-made semiconductor chip from the Northeast symbolizes a significant milestone, projecting the area's growth in high-tech industries. The prime minister credited peace and improved law and order as vital elements in the region's development journey.

Efforts towards peace have led 10,000 youths to abandon insurgency, opening avenues in employment and entrepreneurship. Investments are also being funneled into eco-tourism, solar power, and manufacturing, reinforcing the Northeast's role in India's growth trajectory.

