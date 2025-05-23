Left Menu

Northeast India's Transformational Leap: From Turmoil to Technological Hub

Once plagued with conflict, Northeast India is now a hotspot for tech-driven growth, energy advancements, and investment opportunities. Prime Minister Modi emphasizes the region's strategic importance, stressing peace and development while highlighting its emergence in sectors like semiconductors and ecotourism during the Rising North East Investors Summit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 16:50 IST
Northeast India, historically known for its conflicts, is now emerging as a beacon of technological and economic growth, according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking at the Rising North East Investors Summit, Modi highlighted the region's transformation into a destination for strategic sectors like energy and semiconductors.

Modi emphasized that the first Indian-made semiconductor chip from the Northeast symbolizes a significant milestone, projecting the area's growth in high-tech industries. The prime minister credited peace and improved law and order as vital elements in the region's development journey.

Efforts towards peace have led 10,000 youths to abandon insurgency, opening avenues in employment and entrepreneurship. Investments are also being funneled into eco-tourism, solar power, and manufacturing, reinforcing the Northeast's role in India's growth trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

