Battle Over Manhattan's Congestion Pricing Program

A United States judge will preside over a pivotal hearing on Tuesday regarding a lawsuit brought forth by New York City, the state, and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. The legal action aims to secure an order blocking the Trump administration's attempt to dismantle Manhattan's congestion pricing program.

The hearing will be conducted by U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman, taking place just a day before Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy's deadline, which threatens the withholding of federal approvals for New York projects. The state launched its pioneering congestion pricing initiative in January, charging most vehicles a $9 toll during peak times to access areas south of 60th Street in Manhattan.

The program seeks to alleviate congestion while generating additional funds for mass transit improvements, setting a precedent as the nation's first city to implement such a measure. As New Yorkers await the judge's decision, the outcome could have significant implications for urban traffic management and funding strategies across the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)