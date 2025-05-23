Left Menu

South Indian Bank Boosts Digital Donations at Tirumala Temples

South Indian Bank has donated a kiosk machine to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, allowing devotees at Sri Kodandarama Swamy Temple to donate up to Rs 1 lakh via QR code. This is the bank's latest initiative to facilitate digital donations at various temple locations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati | Updated: 23-05-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 22:29 IST
South Indian Bank Boosts Digital Donations at Tirumala Temples
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

South Indian Bank made a notable contribution to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) by donating a kiosk machine on Friday. This initiative allows devotees at the Sri Kodandarama Swamy Temple to use QR code transactions for donations up to Rs 1 lakh.

The TTD, entrusting the care of Lord Venkateswara Temple, welcomed this technological enhancement with a press release confirming the installation at the temple in Tirupati. The donation reflects the bank's ongoing commitment to facilitating digital methods of contribution and worship.

This latest kiosk addition complements a previous donation used at the Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Annaprasadam complex in Tirumala. Current kiosks are operational at multiple prominent religious sites including MTVAC, Padmavati Guest House, and other temples across major cities like Hyderabad and Chennai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wireless sensors and renewable energy redefine food production systems

Low-cost deep learning models tackle cervical cancer in resource-limited settings

AI can both empower and erode democratic governance: Here's how

Mastering AI tools and learning skills boosts student writing and well-being

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025