South Indian Bank Boosts Digital Donations at Tirumala Temples

South Indian Bank made a notable contribution to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) by donating a kiosk machine on Friday. This initiative allows devotees at the Sri Kodandarama Swamy Temple to use QR code transactions for donations up to Rs 1 lakh.

The TTD, entrusting the care of Lord Venkateswara Temple, welcomed this technological enhancement with a press release confirming the installation at the temple in Tirupati. The donation reflects the bank's ongoing commitment to facilitating digital methods of contribution and worship.

This latest kiosk addition complements a previous donation used at the Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Annaprasadam complex in Tirumala. Current kiosks are operational at multiple prominent religious sites including MTVAC, Padmavati Guest House, and other temples across major cities like Hyderabad and Chennai.

(With inputs from agencies.)