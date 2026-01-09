Controversy in Tirumala: YSRCP vs TTD Leadership

In a heated political dispute, B Karunakar Reddy, a senior leader of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), has accused Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of orchestrating a conspiracy. He claimed this plot aims to portray the YSRCP as anti-Hindu by highlighting administrative lapses in Tirumala as incidents of spiritual desecration.

Reddy alleged that since BR Naidu's tenure as TTD Chairman began, Tirumala's reputation has suffered due to persistent administrative issues, which he alleges were twisted into political attacks against YSRCP members. At a press conference in Tirupati, he highlighted a recent incident involving liquor bottles near Kaustubham Guest House, suggesting a YSRCP activist was framed to shift blame away.

Reddy accused the police of fabricating charges under political duress and using falsified CCTV footage in the liquor bottle case. He demanded the release of unedited footage to expose the truth and held Chandrababu Naidu and other political figures accountable. In contrast, Naidu criticized YSRCP's media outlets for spreading misinformation about the government's efforts to maintain Tirumala's spiritual integrity.