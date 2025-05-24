Trump's Policy Shifts Shake Legal, Educational, and Economic Fronts

The Trump administration's recent policy decisions have triggered a range of legal, educational, and economic reactions across the United States. A federal judge temporarily blocked the administration's attempt to revoke Harvard University's ability to enroll foreign students, a move Harvard claimed violated constitutional rights.

In a major restructuring, dozens of staff were dismissed from the White House National Security Council. President Trump's decision reduced the council's size and scope, aligning with his intention to diminish federal employment and consolidate control over foreign policy.

On the energy front, regulators have cleared the construction of the CP2 LNG plant in Louisiana, positioning the U.S. to maintain its lead as the largest exporter of this superchilled gas. This approval marks a significant step in Trump's agenda to boost domestic energy production.

