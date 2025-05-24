Jagran Prakashan Faces Financial Dip Amidst Market Challenges

Jagran Prakashan Ltd, publisher of the Hindi daily Dainik Jagran, has reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 51.46 crore for the March quarter of fiscal year 2025. This figure starkly contrasts with the net profit of Rs 6.02 crore achieved in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The company's revenue from operations decreased by 5.6% to Rs 481 crore in the March quarter, down from Rs 509.64 crore in the corresponding period a year prior. Meanwhile, total expenses surged by 11.36% to Rs 580.51 crore in the same period.

Despite a 16.5% increase in revenues from outdoor advertising and event management services, declines in its core sectors such as printing, publishing, and FM radio business led to an overall profit drop of 43% year-on-year for FY'25. The company declared an interim dividend of 300%.

(With inputs from agencies.)