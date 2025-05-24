Left Menu

Hyderabad Moves Closer to a Greener Future with 2,000 New E-Buses

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy thanked the government for 2,000 electric buses for Hyderabad under the PM e-DRIVE scheme. He requested 800 more EVs to meet urban demand. The initiative supports India’s climate goals by reducing pollution and enhancing public transport under the National Electric Mobility Mission.

Updated: 24-05-2025 23:10 IST

  India

In a progressive step towards sustainable urban transportation, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed his appreciation to the central government for providing 2,000 electric buses to Hyderabad under the PM e-DRIVE scheme. The Chief Minister highlighted the transformative potential of these e-buses in curbing pollution and modernizing the city's public transport.

Reddy, during his meeting with Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H D Kumaraswamy, also advocated for an additional 800 electric buses. This move aims to address the increasing demands of urban mobility and promote a cleaner, more efficient public transit solution in Telangana.

The PM e-DRIVE initiative, rooted in the AatmaNirbhar Bharat and National Electric Mobility Mission, seeks to deploy over 10,000 electric buses in Indian cities. The scheme represents a significant stride toward achieving India's climate objectives and enhancing last-mile connectivity across major urban centers.

