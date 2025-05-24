Hyderabad Moves Closer to a Greener Future with 2,000 New E-Buses
In a progressive step towards sustainable urban transportation, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed his appreciation to the central government for providing 2,000 electric buses to Hyderabad under the PM e-DRIVE scheme. The Chief Minister highlighted the transformative potential of these e-buses in curbing pollution and modernizing the city's public transport.
Reddy, during his meeting with Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H D Kumaraswamy, also advocated for an additional 800 electric buses. This move aims to address the increasing demands of urban mobility and promote a cleaner, more efficient public transit solution in Telangana.
The PM e-DRIVE initiative, rooted in the AatmaNirbhar Bharat and National Electric Mobility Mission, seeks to deploy over 10,000 electric buses in Indian cities. The scheme represents a significant stride toward achieving India's climate objectives and enhancing last-mile connectivity across major urban centers.
