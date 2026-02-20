PM Modi Launches Meerut Metro and Namo Bharat: A Leap in Urban Mobility

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a significant step towards transforming urban mobility by inaugurating the Meerut Metro and the Namo Bharat train in Meerut on Sunday. These new services are part of India's pioneering Regional Rapid Transit System, offering high-speed connections between major urban centers.

The newly inaugurated sections cover an 82 km corridor, including parts linking Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi with Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. With operational speeds reaching 180 kmph, Namo Bharat is set to revamp public transport, alleviate road congestion, and cut down vehicular carbon emissions.

The integration of Meerut Metro and Namo Bharat on the same infrastructure is unprecedented in India, facilitating fast intercity and intra-city travel. This initiative furthers PM Modi's vision for sustainable, modern transit systems that enhance the quality of urban living.

(With inputs from agencies.)