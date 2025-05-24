Tripura's Future-Ready Roadmap: A Vision for 2047

In a forward-looking declaration, Chief Minister Manik Saha unveiled an ambitious strategic roadmap to transform Tripura into a future-ready state by 2047. This announcement came during his address at the 10th NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting held in Delhi.

The comprehensive plan outlines a multi-sectoral approach, covering advancements in eco-tourism, information technology, and a knowledge-based economy. Saha emphasized the goal of increasing the state's per capita income tenfold, leveraging Tripura's robust agriculture, rich tourism potential, and renewable energy resources.

According to the Chief Minister, significant investments are being injected into critical sectors such as rubber processing, healthcare, and education to lay a solid economic foundation. This comes alongside a push for a 90% renewable energy target by 2047, positioning Tripura as a leader in sustainable development.

(With inputs from agencies.)