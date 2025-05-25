Uncertainty and Policy Shifts Shadow Trump's Administration

A U.S. judge has blocked the Trump administration from curtailing Harvard University's enrollment rights for foreign students, granting relief to thousands poised for displacement. Harvard criticizes the policy as an assault on academic freedom, potentially impacting over 7,000 international students amidst legal battles in Massachusetts.

President Trump's efforts to bring iPhone manufacturing home face hurdles, not least legal and economic. A move to impose a 25% tariff if Apple continues overseas manufacturing could strain economic relations, impacting the technology sector. Meanwhile, the White House saw significant cutbacks, with the National Security Council staff drastically reduced.

In a separate development, U.S. regulators have approved the construction of Venture Global's CP2 LNG plant in Louisiana, projected to be the nation's largest LNG export facility, bolstering the U.S.'s lead in superchilled gas exportation. Venture Global aims to capitalize on these developments amidst a shifting economic landscape.