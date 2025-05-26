Kolte-Patil Developers Surges to Profit on Higher Income

Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd, a prominent name in the real estate sector, has announced a consolidated net profit of Rs 66.29 crore for the March quarter, as per its latest financial report.

This marks a remarkable turnaround from a net loss of Rs 26.18 crore in the same quarter last year, fueled by a substantial increase in total income, which surged to Rs 723.20 crore, up from Rs 527.71 crore a year earlier.

The full fiscal year's performance further underscores the company's robust recovery, with net income reaching Rs 1,763.73 crore compared to the previous year's Rs 1,394.78 crore. Kolte-Patil has successfully completed over 68 projects spanning residential complexes and commercial spaces across Pune, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.