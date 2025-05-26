Reliance Infrastructure Reports Profitable Turnaround Amid Expense Reduction
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd reported a net profit of Rs 4,387 crore for the March quarter, reversing previous losses, due to reduced expenses. The company's income and expenses saw substantial changes, with a net profit of Rs 4,937.52 crore reported for FY25. BSES expanded its reach, enhancing operational efficiency.
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd has posted an impressive net profit of Rs 4,387 crore for the March quarter, signalling a significant turnaround from a net loss in the same period the previous year. This improvement is largely attributed to a strategic reduction in expenses.
The company's total income decreased to Rs 4,268.05 crore from Rs 4,783.30 crore over the previous year. Despite this, expenses were substantially trimmed to Rs 4,827.97 crore compared to the preceding year, which facilitated the bounce back into profitability.
Reliance Infrastructure's consolidated net worth also rose by Rs 4,388 crore to Rs 14,287 crore by March end. BSES, its power distribution subsidiary, showed operational efficiencies with T&D losses falling below 7%, and an expansion to over 52 lakh households.
