The Trump Effect: Crypto.com’s Billion-Dollar Turnaround
Crypto.com faced potential regulatory action under Biden, but its fortunes changed dramatically after Trump's election win. The company donated significant funds to Trump-linked committees, and the SEC investigation against it was dropped. It partnered with Trump Media for a new venture, drawing scrutiny over potential conflicts of interest.
Crypto.com found itself on uncertain ground under the Biden administration, facing potential enforcement action in a wider clampdown on the cryptocurrency industry.
However, its fortunes shifted dramatically following Donald Trump's election victory. As the crypto company contributed financially to Trump-aligned political committees, the impending investigation was dropped.
In a move highlighting potential conflicts, Crypto.com formed a substantial partnership with Trump Media. The arrangement has sparked concerns among legal and ethics experts, who see it as indicative of a pay-to-play culture prevalent in Trump's administration.
