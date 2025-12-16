The Trump Effect: Crypto.com’s Billion-Dollar Turnaround

Crypto.com found itself on uncertain ground under the Biden administration, facing potential enforcement action in a wider clampdown on the cryptocurrency industry.

However, its fortunes shifted dramatically following Donald Trump's election victory. As the crypto company contributed financially to Trump-aligned political committees, the impending investigation was dropped.

In a move highlighting potential conflicts, Crypto.com formed a substantial partnership with Trump Media. The arrangement has sparked concerns among legal and ethics experts, who see it as indicative of a pay-to-play culture prevalent in Trump's administration.

