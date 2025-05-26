Government Lifts Port Restrictions on Leather Exports

The government has lifted port restrictions on the export of value-added leather products, including finished, wet blue, and El tanned leather, to boost the sector's exports.

In addition, the requirement for testing and certification by the Central Leather Research Institute (CLRI) on these types of leather has been revoked.

According to a notification from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), the export of finished, wet blue, and EI-tanned leather is now permitted from any port or Inland Container Depot (ICD), enhancing the ease of business for exporters.

The decision was informed by stakeholder consultations, including discussions with the Council for Leather Exports and other key industry players. It aims to streamline export procedures and reduce transaction costs for exporters, particularly benefiting MSMEs.

This reform supports India's goals of increasing export competitiveness within the global leather value chain while maintaining transparency and quality standards.

The export figures of leather, non-leather footwear, and products rose by approximately 25% to USD 5.7 billion for 2024-25, with expectations of surpassing USD 6.5 billion in the current fiscal year, according to the exporters' body CLE.

