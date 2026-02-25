Left Menu

Empowering Women: The Success Story of Madhya Pradesh's Livelihood Mission

Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister Mohan Yadav lauded the success of women's self-help groups under the Livelihood Mission for strengthening the state's economy. With more than 65 lakh women involved, these groups have generated significant income and empowered women across the state through various business ventures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 25-02-2026 23:43 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 23:43 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday hailed the remarkable achievements of women associated with the state's Livelihood Mission, calling it a testament to the power of unity. The Chief Minister made these remarks while inaugurating the Livelihood Mission Capacity Building Workshop for self-help groups.

Launched in August 2018, the Madhya Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) aims to empower women from disadvantaged rural backgrounds by providing them with development and livelihood opportunities. Yadav highlighted the diverse activities women are engaged in, from operating tractors and drones to excelling in small businesses like pickle and papad manufacturing.

More than 65 lakh women participate in approximately five lakh self-help groups, generating Rs 310 crore annually. The Chief Minister noted a 26% budget increase for the Women and Child Development Department in 2026-27, underscoring the government's commitment to women's empowerment. Yadav also interacted with the women and recognized outstanding contributors at the event.

