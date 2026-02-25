Left Menu

Cross-Border Police Clash Ignites Tensions Between Shimla and Delhi

A tense stand-off erupted between Himachal Pradesh Police and Delhi Police over the arrest and transport of three Youth Congress members involved in a protest at an AI Summit. Accusations of illegal operations and lack of coordination heightened the dispute, drawing criticism from political figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 25-02-2026 23:41 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 23:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A conflict between Himachal Pradesh Police and Delhi Police erupted on Wednesday, as a kidnapping case was registered against Delhi personnel and their vehicles were detained at the Shogi border near Shimla. This occurred while they were transporting three arrested Youth Congress members linked to a protest at an AI Summit.

The Shimla Police alleged that 15-20 unidentified individuals in plain clothes forcibly took the three people from a resort and seized its CCTV equipment. Delhi Police had previously stated the individuals were apprehended legally with plans to produce them in court.

Political tensions soared with accusations of mishandling and unauthorized actions. Himachal Pradesh's opposition leader criticized the Chief Minister's handling, while Delhi Police countered claims of impropriety, causing significant political and administrative friction.

