Cross-Border Police Clash Ignites Tensions Between Shimla and Delhi

A conflict between Himachal Pradesh Police and Delhi Police erupted on Wednesday, as a kidnapping case was registered against Delhi personnel and their vehicles were detained at the Shogi border near Shimla. This occurred while they were transporting three arrested Youth Congress members linked to a protest at an AI Summit.

The Shimla Police alleged that 15-20 unidentified individuals in plain clothes forcibly took the three people from a resort and seized its CCTV equipment. Delhi Police had previously stated the individuals were apprehended legally with plans to produce them in court.

Political tensions soared with accusations of mishandling and unauthorized actions. Himachal Pradesh's opposition leader criticized the Chief Minister's handling, while Delhi Police countered claims of impropriety, causing significant political and administrative friction.